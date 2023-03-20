PremaLabs Diagnostics PL Mini (LS-4000) wins Pharmacy Innovation Product of the Year Award

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PL Diagnostics Ltd (PremaLabs UK) today announced that its portable Point of Care Test (POCT) analyser, the PL Mini (LS-4000) has won the Pharmacy Innovation Product of the Year Award 2023, as voted for by the readers of Independent Community Pharmacist magazine.

Neil Trainis, Editor of Independent Community Pharmacist said: "It was a well deserved win and congratulations to PremaLabs Diagnostics. Our Pharmacy Product of the Year Awards were voted for by our readers and, for the first time, consumers, who made their feelings clear on the brands in community pharmacy that are most important to them."

PremaLabs Diagnostics provides a fresh approach to near patient testing using lateral flow device-style tests in conjunction with an analyser device; enabling accessible and rapid testing with laboratory-grade results from virtually anywhere. Its innovative PL Mini analyser has the footprint of a large mobile phone, weighs only 600g and provides quantitative results for up to 37 different tests, sixteen of which require only a capillary blood or urine specimen.

Adam Martin, PremaLabs UK CEO said: "We are delighted to have won this year's Pharmacy Innovation Product of the Year Award and its endorsement by the pharmacists who have voted for us reinforces the interest we're seeing from community pharmacies at the moment. Test results provided by the PL Mini may help pharmacist independent prescribers to diagnose conditions, and/or to identify appropriate patient pathways as part of their walk-in services for minor ailments, which in turn has the potential to take the pressure off GPs and enhance access to care".

He continued: "Providing POCT in pharmacies can also empower individuals to understand their own health so they take appropriate preventative measures and engage with health practitioners at the right time. With tests covering conditions including diabetes; women's and men's health; anaemia and bone metabolism, shifting the emphasis to screening and monitoring in order to reduce the number of conditions becoming acute and encourage self-care can benefit the healthcare system and of course patients in the long-term."

Website: www.premalabs.uk

