20.03.2023
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 12/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-03-20 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A         Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.03.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.05.2023                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 02.03.2023 - HansaMatrix HMX1R          Buyback       RIG  
   31.03.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 06.03.2023 - IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l.     Public offering   TLN  
   31.03.2023  IUTEIPO1                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 08.03.2023 - UAB "Orkela" ORKLIPO         Public offering      
   23.03.2023                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.03.2023 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA     Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.03.2023 Siguldas ciltslietu un maksligas   Audited annual   RIG  
         apseklošanas stacija SCM1R      report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 20.03.2023 - BluOr Bank BORA070029A        Audited annual   RIG  
   26.03.2023                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.03.2023 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L    Audited annual   VLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.03.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B       securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.03.2023 Bigbank BIGB080032A         Coupon payment   TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.03.2023 LHV Group LHV            Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   23.03.2023 Klaipedos nafta KNF1L        Audited annual   VLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.03.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern    Audited annual   TLN  
         Horizon Capital NHC         report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.03.2023 Amber Grid AMG1L           Notice on General  VLN  
                            meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.03.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
