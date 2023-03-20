REMINDER: Public Offering of IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l bonds - via Bond Auction

Please note that the price range has been adjusted as per the issuer's announcement here. IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. hereby announces the public offering of its bonds (ISIN code XS2378483494). Up to 500,000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100, interest rate 11 per cent per annum are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The final price will be determined at the end of the auction and shall fall in the range of 96,5% to 97,5%. Essential terms of the offering: Offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription process) starts on March 6, 2023 at 10:00 EET and ends on March 31, 2023 at 14:00 EET as follows: March 6, 2023 from 10:00 until 16:00 (EET), March 7 - 30, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EET) March 31, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EET). Market: TSE Equity Auctions (Genium INET trading system) Order book: IUTEIPO1 (ISIN code: XS2378483494) Settlement date for the New Subscription: April 6, 2023. Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company. All Nasdaq Tallinn Members, having access to Genium INET trading system and which are participants in the international securities depository Euroclear Belgium or CBL, or have an agreement with the participant in the relevant depository under which the firm can settle securities and funds in payment systems through a system operated by Euroclear Belgium or CBL may participate in the Auction by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Auction rules, prospectus, and summary in local language are available as attachments. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1127208