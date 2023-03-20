

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen rose to more than a 1-1/2-month high of 141.17 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 6-week high of 130.91 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 143.17 and 132.65, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen advanced to 4-day highs of 139.37 and 159.35 from early lows of 141.75 and 161.73, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 138.00 against the franc, 129.00 against the greenback, 137.00 against the euro and 157.00 against the pound.



