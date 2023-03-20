

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L), on Monday, said it agreed with the Department for Transport or DfT to extend the current arrangements for the West Coast Partnership or WCP rail contract.



The current arrangements for WCP were due to expire on 31 March 2023 and are now extended to 15 October 2023 under broadly the same terms and conditions. The WCP rail contract comprises the operation of Avanti West Coast and acting as shadow operator to the HS2 programme. Discussions are ongoing with DfT regarding the longer-term National Rail Contract for WCP.



The Group also announced the appointment of Andy Mellors as Managing Director of Avanti with immediate effect. Andy previously held senior roles at Great Western Railway, South Western Railway and most recently as Managing Director of the Group's non-franchised rail businesses. Andy takes over from Steve Montgomery, First Rail Managing Director who has been acting Managing Director of Avanti since September 2022.



