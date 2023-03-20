Regulatory News:

Following its press release dated 28 February 2023, Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN) announces the launch of a share buyback programme.

Exclusive Networks is launching this share buyback program in accordance with the 12th resolution approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of June 21, 2022, during which the Board of Directors obtained the authorization to implement a share buyback program for 18 months from the General Shareholders' Meeting, for a number of shares representing up to 10% of its share capital, for a maximum price per share of EUR 30 and for a maximum amount of EUR 100,000,000.

Exclusive Networks has signed an agreement with an investment services provider to purchase its own shares for a maximum amount of EUR 25 million over a period starting on 20 March 2023 to 21 December 2023.

The price of the shares purchased under this mandate may not exceed the limit of EUR 30 per share set by the General Meeting of Exclusive Networks on 21 June 2022.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on Exclusive Networks' website.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organisation.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

