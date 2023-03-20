Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / The Board of Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF)(ASX:A11) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, wishes to advise that certain Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") of the Company have purchased in the market a total of 2,454,677 ordinary shares of no par value each ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 27.34p per Ordinary Share, equating to aggregate value of £671,231, as follows:
Director / PDMR Role
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased
Resultant number of Ordinary Shares beneficially held
Resultant percentage of issued share capital beneficially held
Mr Neil Herbert
Executive Chairman
1,883,177
7,348,892
1.21%
Ms Amanda Harsas
Finance Director &
Company Secretary
571,500
733,371
0.12%
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:
TABLE 1 - ISSUE OF ORDINARY SHARES
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Neil Herbert
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Executive Chairman
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
Atlantic Lithium Limited
b)
LEI:
213800H1JY3J7BB6BN06
4.
1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of no par in the Company
ISIN: AU0000237554
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
d)
Aggregated information:
Purchase of 1,883,177 Ordinary Shares at an average price of GBP0.2748
(AUD0.4952) per Ordinary Share
e)
Date of the transaction:
16 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction:
AIM Market (ALL), ASX (A11)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM:
TABLE 1 - ISSUE OF ORDINARY SHARES
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Amanda Harsas
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Finance Director & Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
Atlantic Lithium Limited
b)
LEI:
213800H1JY3J7BB6BN06
4.
1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of no par in the Company
ISIN: AU0000237554
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
d)
Aggregated information:
Purchase of 571,500 Ordinary Shares at an average price of GBP0.2690
(AUD0.4847) per Ordinary Share
e)
Date of the transaction:
16 & 17 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction:
AIM Market (ALL), ASX (A11)
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.
For any further information, please contact:
Atlantic Lithium Limited
Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)
Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
IR@atlanticlithium.com.au
Tel: +61 2 8072 0640
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500
Liberum Capital Limited
Joint Company Broker
Scott Mathieson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Yellow Jersey PR Limited
Charles Goodwin
Bessie Elliot
Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512
Notes to Editors:
About Atlantic Lithium
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
Atlantic Lithium is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.
The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.
Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licences.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium LimitedView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744617/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding