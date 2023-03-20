Jin-Yong Cai brings long experience and expertise in international finance

Career has spanned IFC, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Aon, PetroChina, among others

Appointed to Compensation Committee and Audit Committee

Following the General Shareholders' Meeting held by Syngenta Group on March 20, 2023, the company announced that Jin-Yong Cai has been unanimously elected as a new independent director of the company, effective March 20, 2023. He has also been appointed as a member of the Board's Compensation Committee and Audit Committee.

Jin-Yong Cai, new independent director of Syngenta Group Board of Directors

Currently a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners, Dr. Cai formerly served as Chief Executive Officer of the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group. He has deep expertise in the economies of emerging markets, along with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. At Goldman Sachs from 2000 to 2012, he was a partner and led its China investment banking business. At Morgan Stanley from 1994 to 1999, he was on a team that established the China International Capital Corporation, which has played an important role in China's economic transformation. Dr. Cai also serves as a board member at Aon plc, and as an independent director of PetroChina Company Limited.

Syngenta Group Chairman Li Fanrong said: "We are delighted that Jin-Yong is joining our Board. His deep knowledge of financial markets and investment climates will be invaluable to us in helping Syngenta Group pursue our goal of providing agronomic solutions and digital services that farmers need to grow healthy food while conserving natural resources and protecting the environment."

Dr. Cai said: "Advances in agriculture are absolutely central to eliminating poverty, ensuring food security and creating greater prosperity for people in the developing world and beyond. I look forward to working with the talented team at Syngenta Group to develop new solutions and serve the people who need them the most, in every part of the world."

Dr. Cai holds a PhD in Economics from Boston University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Peking University.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's leading agriculture innovation companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. In more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform agriculture through breakthrough products and technologies that play a vital role in enabling the food chain to feed the world safely, sustainably and with respect for our planet. Syngenta Group, registered in Shanghai, China and with its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units Syngenta Crop Protection headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds headquartered in the United States, ADAMA® headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China that provide industry-leading ways to serve customers everywhere.

