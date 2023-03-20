Anzeige
Montag, 20.03.2023
WKN: A2QPFW ISIN: DK0061417144 Ticker-Symbol: 8XT 
Frankfurt
20.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,231 Euro
-0,006
-2,53 %
20.03.2023 | 09:34
First North Denmark: Nexcom A/S - Observationsstatus

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN                Name

DK0061417144       NEXCOM



The company has been given observations status because the annual report
express that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on
the company's ability to continue as a going concern. 

According to rule 6.3.1(g) in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for
Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments
observation status. 



We refer to the company's announcement from 16 March 2023.





________________________________________________________________________________
______________ 

For further information contact: Christian Olsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93
33 66.
