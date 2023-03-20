Witan Investment Trust (WTAN) employs a multi-manager approach to invest in global equities, including varied and interesting strategies that may normally be unavailable to individual investors. WTAN's recently released results for the year ended December 2022 do not tell the whole story regarding the trust's current performance, however, as they mask an improvement in relative returns following a difficult first quarter. This improvement gathered momentum in the second half of 2022 and accelerated in the first two months of this year. In the six months to end February 2023, the trust returned 3.7% in NAV terms and 4.8% on a share price basis, outpacing the benchmark return of 0.9% considerably. While it is early days still, this suggests the portfolio's positioning in anticipation of improved economic and market conditions is beginning to pay off and should continue to reward investors as economic activity picks up over 2023 and beyond.

