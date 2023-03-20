DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.634

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171607

CODE: PAXG LN

ISIN: LU1220245556

