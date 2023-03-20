DJ Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.7389

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2124751

CODE: U13G LN

ISIN: LU1407887162

----------------------------------------------------------------------

