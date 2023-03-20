DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GGOV LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 09:12 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.9479
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7096518
CODE: GGOV LN
ISIN: LU1437016204
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1437016204 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GGOV LN
