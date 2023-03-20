DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 133.8117

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4510033

CODE: JPNU LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN

