DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 157.6035
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63460
CODE: JPXU LN
ISIN: LU1646359882
