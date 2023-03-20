DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 09:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.6422
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2077110
CODE: KRWL LN
ISIN: LU1900066975
----------------------------------------------------------------------
