Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UESG LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 09:24 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.9018

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8498422

CODE: UESG LN

ISIN: LU1792117696

