Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2097

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45024738

CODE: LCUK LN

ISIN: LU1781541096

