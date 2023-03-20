DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.6994
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10091896
CODE: AEMD LN
ISIN: LU1737652583
