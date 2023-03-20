DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.6994

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10091896

CODE: AEMD LN

ISIN: LU1737652583

