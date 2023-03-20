Anzeige
Montag, 20.03.2023

Dow Jones News
20.03.2023 | 10:01
96 Leser
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi Fund - 27/04/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi Fund - 27/04/2023

Please note that on NAV 27/04/2023 after close, the share-class below will be liquidated: 

ETF Name                    ISIN     Index 
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS  LU1900069136 MSCI China Select ESG Rating and Trend Leaders Net Total 
ETF - USD                          Return Index

-- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 20/04/2023 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name                       ISIN     Ticker Trading     Stock     Last Trading 
                                     Currency    Exchange   Day 
Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1900069136 ASIC LN USD       LSE      20/04/2023 
USD

-- Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges   20/04/2023 
Liquidation NAV             27/04/2023 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 28/04/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1900069136 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     ASIC 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 230963 
EQS News ID:  1586049 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1586049&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2023 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
