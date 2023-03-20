DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi Fund - 27/04/2023

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi Fund - 27/04/2023

Please note that on NAV 27/04/2023 after close, the share-class below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN Index Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS LU1900069136 MSCI China Select ESG Rating and Trend Leaders Net Total ETF - USD Return Index

-- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 20/04/2023 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Stock Last Trading Currency Exchange Day Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - LU1900069136 ASIC LN USD LSE 20/04/2023 USD

-- Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 20/04/2023 Liquidation NAV 27/04/2023 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 28/04/2023

