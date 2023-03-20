DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRWU LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.1281

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7716990

CODE: PRWU LN

ISIN: LU2089238203

