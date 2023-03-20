DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (PABS LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P 500 Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.9002
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30367392
CODE: PABS LN
ISIN: LU2198883501
