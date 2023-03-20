Further Supports Firm's Strong Historical Track Record of Investment Activity in the UK and Europe

Managing Director Drew Loucks to Head New Office

Great Hill Partners, a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, disruptive companies, today announced that the firm has opened a London office to support its strong historical track record of investment activity in the UK and Europe. The London office will serve as Great Hill's regional hub for the UK and Europe, providing the firm with a dedicated local presence, greater access to investment opportunities, and resources for portfolio companies. Longtime Great Hill Managing Director Drew Loucks will lead the new office and grow the London team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005225/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"Opening a London office is a natural next step for Great Hill," said Chris Gaffney, Managing Director at Great Hill. "We have more than a decade of experience investing in the UK and Europe, with a large and growing portfolio of international investments. The launch of a London office provides us with an enhanced ability to partner with some of the leading, high-growth companies in the region, and Drew is the ideal professional to lead our expansion."

"The UK and Europe are dynamic and attractive markets with exciting investment opportunities across a variety of high-growth sectors," said Mr. Loucks. "With a presence in London, we believe we can further bolster our investment activity throughout Europe as well as strengthen our ability to support our U.S.-based portfolio companies as they look to potentially expand their businesses overseas."

Since its founding, Great Hill has invested in a wide range of high-growth European companies, including Momondo Group, Reward Gateway, NotontheHighStreet, Educaedu, eloomi, Ikon Science, and BigChange. Most recently, Great Hill invested €180 million to merge Germany-based Echobot, a leading provider of European sales intelligence, and Finland-based Leadfeeder, a best-in-class web visitor intelligence platform, creating a ground-breaking AI-powered sales intelligence and go-to-market platform.

About Great Hill Partners

Founded in 1998, Great Hill Partners is a private equity firm targeting investments of $100 million to $500 million in high-growth companies across the software, digital commerce, financial technology, healthcare, and digital infrastructure sectors. With offices in Boston and London, Great Hill has raised over $12 billion of commitments and invested in more than 95 companies, establishing an extensive track record of building long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs and providing flexible resources to help middle-market companies scale. Great Hill has been recognized for its industry leadership, being ranked #3 in the 2022 HEC Paris-Dow Jones Mid-Market Buyout Performance Ranking, which evaluated fund performance of 563 leading private equity firms between 2009-2018. For more information, including a list of all Great Hill investments, visit www.greathillpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005225/en/

Contacts:

FGS Global

greathill@fgsglobal.com

(212) 687-8080