First North Denmark: Digizuite A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Digizuite A/S will be admitted to trading as per 21 March 2023. The new shares are issued due to completion of private placement. ISIN: Digizuite -------------------------------------------------- Name: DK0061535937 -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 29.214.944 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,730,087 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 31,945,031 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 5.85 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 222218 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: DIGIZ -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S