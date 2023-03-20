Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.03.2023
Cybeats Technologies: Ritterschlag durch die Linux-Foundation!
20.03.2023 | 10:22
First North Denmark: Digizuite A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Digizuite A/S will be admitted to trading as per 21 March 2023.
The new shares are issued due to completion of private placement. 



ISIN:              Digizuite    
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              DK0061535937   
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 29.214.944 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             2,730,087 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  31,945,031 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 5.85     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1      
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          222218      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           DIGIZ      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
