WKN: A2P6MX ISIN: DK0061283009 
Frankfurt
20.03.23
08:11 Uhr
1,278 Euro
-0,050
-3,77 %
20.03.2023
112 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 21 March 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061283009            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Penneo               
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 32,146,647 shares (DKK 642,932.94) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        860,341 shares (DKK 17,206.82)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  33,006,988 shares (DKK 660,139.76) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     10,000 shares - DKK 4.28 
            ·     412,432 shares - DKK 4.33
            ·     154,742 shares - DKK 4.67
            ·     283,167 shares - DKK 4.74
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.02              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PENNEO               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     196098               
----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
