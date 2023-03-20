Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 21 March 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061283009 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Penneo ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 32,146,647 shares (DKK 642,932.94) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 860,341 shares (DKK 17,206.82) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 33,006,988 shares (DKK 660,139.76) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 10,000 shares - DKK 4.28 · 412,432 shares - DKK 4.33 · 154,742 shares - DKK 4.67 · 283,167 shares - DKK 4.74 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PENNEO ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196098 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66