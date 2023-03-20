20 March 2023

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 17 March 2023 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") were undertaken by Executive Directors:

Michael Speakman , Chief Executive Officer, purchased 3,000 Shares at 665 pence per Share, and

, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 3,000 Shares at 665 pence per Share, and David Burke , Chief Financial Officer, purchased 15,012 Shares at 657 pence per Share.

The transactions took place on 17 March 2023 in London (XLON).

The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director can be found below.

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")

/ person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Michael Speakman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR

(Provide job title) PCA

(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Chief Executive Officer N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

(Please state currency) Volume(s) £6.65 3,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £6.65 3,000 e) Date of the transaction Date: 17 March 2023

Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange