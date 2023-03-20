DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRUC LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.2497

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2502375

CODE: PRUC LN

ISIN: LU2037749152

