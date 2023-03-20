Anzeige
Montag, 20.03.2023
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Dow Jones News
20.03.2023 | 11:46
Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 141.2276

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 978599

CODE: ANXU LN

ISIN: LU1681038326

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681038326 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ANXU LN 
Sequence No.:  231124 
EQS News ID:  1586809 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1586809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2023 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
