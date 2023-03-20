DJ Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (CN1 LN) Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-March-2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Nordic UCITS ETF - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 529.646

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 362854

CODE: CN1 LN

ISIN: LU1681044647

