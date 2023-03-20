(Daguan Keweiwei) and China Brand Value Forum Release "The 8th China Brand Value Top 100" & "The 3rd World Brand Value Top 900" on March 18th, 2023

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - (Daguan·Keweiwei) held the China Brand Value Forum at the Beijing, China Taiping Financial Center. More than 100 senior guests from academic, political and business circles attended the conference, paying close attention to the development of Chinese and foreign brands, and discussing the great significance of Chinese brand development in the new era. The theme of the forum was: "Highlighting the International Value of China Brand Value Evaluation Standard, Appreciating the World Popularity of China Brand Value Evaluation Standard, Spreading the Resource Service Links of the World Brand Value Top 900 Enterprises, Establishing Brand Culture Confidence, and Creating the Additional International Brand Value."

Ms. Song Jinhong, CEO of (Daguan·Keweiwei) Brand Value (China) Network www.bvrcn.com, Chairman of Beijing Daguan Advertising Co., Ltd., Secretary General and Researcher of China Brand Value Evaluation and Research Platform of Peking University, announced the two ranking lists, "The 8th China Brand Value Top 100" and "The 3rd World Brand Value Top 900."

She pointed out the China Brand Value Evaluation Standard and its significance. The China Brand Value Evaluation Standard shows a standard way to keep pace with the times, to be fair and just, and to get the world-class brand value for brand enterprises both in China and the world.

Experts attending the conference all spoke highly of the China Brand Value Evaluation Standard and these two important ranking lists while affirming its fairness and reflecting its goal to highlight the international value of the China Brand Value Evaluation Standard and to discover the recommended world brand enterprises with real power whose flaws are far outweighed by their advantages today.

(Daguan·Keweiwei) Brand Value (China) Network will continue to focus on global economic trends, global enterprise development, brand dynamics and brand empowerment.

The organizer aims to appreciate the fair and just attitude of brand responsibility powerful countries listed in the rankings have based on the China Brand Value Evaluation Standard. Gifts for the China Brand Value Forum and the release conference of "The 8th China Brand Value Top 100" and "The 3rd World Brand Value Top 900" were provided by RED TEA AT NOON (Beijing) Hotel Catering Management Co., Ltd.

