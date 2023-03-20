Eleglide Brand: Eleglide Unveils a Larger MTB - The 29" M1 Plus

PARIS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleglide, the e-bike innovator, is proud to introduce the larger M1 Plus with a 19in bike frame and 29in wheels, responding to the requests of their followers.





The 29" M1 Plus features a larger bike frame, bigger wheels and wider handlebars. The combination of these features turn into an efficient and smooth ride.

29in wheels are currently the largest option for electric mountain bikes and offer the greatest stability and efficiency. Larger wheels are more efficient for longer rides than smaller wheels as they require less effort to maintain their momentum. And they have a larger contact patch, providing better traction. With a shallower attack angle, 29in wheels roll over obstacles more easily. They provide a smooth ride, even over rough terrain, and are ideal for off-road adventures or long rides.

With a width of 27.6 inches, the wider handlebars require less force to steer and give you more control over the bike.

Due to the bigger frame, the 29" M1 Plus is better suited to taller riders. If you're 5'6" or above, the 29" M1 Plus will fit you well and you'll have a blast with it.

The 29" M1 Plus is equipped with a 250W brushless motor and a 450Wh battery, delivering a maximum speed of 25km/h and a maximum range of 100km in assist mode. It comes with 21-speed Shimano gear and a lockable, hydraulic suspension with a 100mm travel. The lockout feature ensures that you have the smoothest, most comfortable and reliable ride, whether you're on flat roads or bumpy trails.

The 29" M1 Plus is now available on Eleglide.com with a €50 discount valid until March 25th. Everyone who orders a bike from the official Eleglide website will receive a warranty of up to 3 years, a 14-day worry-free return and professional after-sales service.

About Eleglide

Eleglide was founded after its founder witnessed melting icebergs on a voyage to the Antarctic, who first wanted to lighten his own carbon footprint and then established this e-bike company to make low-emission transport effortless, affordable and accessible to all.

Eleglide has been encouraging a shift towards sustainable transport by offering products with a range of features that go above and beyond their environmental benefits, improvements and innovations, designed for comfort and value for money.

