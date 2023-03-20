GB Sciences' First International Patent Protecting Its Proprietary Cannabinoid-Based Formulations for Parkinson's Disease Has Been Issued in China

According to Statista, China has the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world and plant-based medicines are very well accepted, which makes China a potential target market for Gb Sciences.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Gb Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), a leading cannabis- and plant-inspired biopharmaceutical research and development company, has recently been issued a patent in China to protect its proprietary cannabinoid-containing formulation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. China is an increasingly important pharmaceutical market with cultural acceptance of plant-based formulations, which is a good fit for Gb Sciences' drug candidates. Gb Sciences' first international patent also confirms that the Company's intellectual property strategy can work globally and strengthens the Company's patent portfolio. The global market for treatments of Parkinson's disease is projected to grow to $8.8 billion by the year 2026, and new therapies to address Parkinson's disease symptoms are greatly needed.

"The issuance of Gb Sciences' first international patent protecting methods of using our proprietary cannabinoid-containing formulations for treating Parkinson's disease is an important milestone in the development of these vitally important therapies. Gb Sciences' recent patent issued in China validates both our plant-inspired drug discovery process and intellectual property strategy, which involve defining and protecting Minimum Essential Mixtures," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Science Officer of Gb Sciences, Inc. "Gb Sciences starts its drug discovery process with plant-based therapies that are working anecdotally or in traditional medical systems, then we systematically reduce the number of compounds to reveal Minimum Essential Mixtures. Gb Sciences' novel Minimum Essential Mixtures retain the increased efficacy of whole plant medicines, but they are easier to manufacture with precision at scale like single ingredient drugs. These Minimum Essential Mixtures are a viable alternative to standard single ingredient drugs or traditional whole plant medicines."

Gb Sciences' Minimum Essential Mixture-based drug development strategy does not aim to treat complex diseases as if they were caused by a single factor, but instead addresses the combination of factors that lead to a complex human disorder. Minimum Essential Mixtures (MEMs) are potentially more effective than single ingredient drugs because the different active ingredients target the multiple human processes responsible for complex diseases, such as neurodegeneration, heart disease, and cancers. As such, MEMs may offer a more holistic treatment for complex disorders such as Parkinson's disease that cannot be attributed to a single cause, while maintaining the manufacturing and quality control advantages of single ingredient drugs.

Gb Sciences' patent portfolio currently contains six issued U.S. and four issued foreign patents, as well as 15 U.S. and 49 foreign patent-pending applications that cover our novel AI-enabled drug discovery platform and proprietary plant-inspired therapies for more than 65 different disorders.

To learn more about Gb Sciences, visit www.gbsciences.com.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The 'plant-inspired' active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and four issued foreign patents, as well as 15 U.S. and 49 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). The company also received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

