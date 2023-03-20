Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a groundbreaking Ethereum rewards program for Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy") users. Called "Bitbuy Boosts", the program, which is expected to go live on April 1, 2023, will be the first of its kind in Canada for a registered crypto trading platform.

Under this innovative rewards program, users will be able to earn up to 5% in rewards yearly in Ethereum (ETH) by maintaining a minimum monthly cash balance in their account while remaining an active user on the Bitbuy crypto trading platform.

"We are thrilled to be launching this rewards program for Bitbuy users," said Dean Skurka, Interim CEO of WonderFi. "This program advances our efforts to educate users on our products and blockchain technology and digital assets in general."

Bitbuy, a subsidiary of WonderFi, is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that offers its users trading and staking for a wide range of digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. With this new rewards program, Bitbuy intends to drive greater engagement with its products and build a stronger community.

As Skurka explains, "We see this rewards program as just the beginning of what we hope to be a more engaging experience for Bitbuy users, while giving our users access to high quality financial products."

The launch of this Ethereum rewards program comes on the heels of Bitbuy's successful launch of cryptocurrency staking in late 2022 which has seen a 30%+ adoption rate among active monthly users.



To learn more about the upcoming Bitbuy Boosts program visit bitbuy.ca/boosts.

WonderFi Technologies Inc.

President and Interim CEO, WonderFi

Dean Skurka

dean.skurka@wonder.fi

Media Contact:

Binu Koshy, Communications Director

binu@wonder.fi

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

