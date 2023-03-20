MONDI PLC - Annual Financial Report

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

JSE share code: MNP ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

LSE share code: MNDI

20 March 2023

POSTING OF INTEGRATED REPORT, PUBLICATION OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MONDI plc

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2022 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc (the "Company") have been issued and posted to shareholders today, 20 March 2023. The audited consolidated financial statements reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2022 do not contain any material changes from the results published in Mondi plc's preliminary statement (which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) issued on 23 February 2023.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2022

Mondi plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023

Mondi plc Form of Proxy for 2023 Annual General Meeting

Mondi's 2022 Sustainable Development report has also been published today. The report provides an overview of Mondi's performance and approach to sustainable development.

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2022, Sustainable Development report 2022 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc are available on the Mondi Group web site at www.mondigroup.com.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc ("AGM") is due to be held at 10:30 (UK time) on 4 May 2023 at Mercedes-Benz World, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom.

We will again be offering shareholders the choice of joining the meeting in person or electronically through the online Lumi platform, which can be accessed by following the instructions in the Notice of AGM on our website at https://www.mondigroup.com/en/investors/shareholder-meetings/. Shareholders attending the AGM electronically will be able to hear the directors, ask questions (in writing or verbally) and vote in real time as if they were attending in person.

To be entitled to vote at the AGM, shareholders on the UK register must be registered in the register of members of the Company as at 18:30 (UK time) on 2 May 2023. Shareholders on the South African branch register must be registered on the branch register as at 18.00 (SA time) on 28 April 2023. The last date to trade for this purpose is 25 April 2023.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2022, Mondi had revenues of €8.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.8 billion from continuing operations, and employed 22,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

