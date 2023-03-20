Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - SPARQ Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQX: SPRQF) (formerly, SPARQ Corp.) ("SPARQ") is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Praveen Jain, is one of the recipients of the 2023 Killam Prize.

The Killam Prize is awarded annually to active Canadian scholars who have distinguished themselves through sustained research excellence, making a significant impact in their respective fields of engineering, health sciences, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.

Dr. Jain was awarded the 2023 Killam Prize in Engineering as a result of his contributions to the field of engineering in respect of power electronics over the past 43 years. In addition to serving as Chief Executive Officer of SPARQ, Dr. Jain is a Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Director of Centre for Energy and Power Electronics Research at Queen's University. He is a prominent inventor in the art of processing electrical energy through electronics for the efficient generation, transmission, and utilization of electric power. Dr. Jain has made numerous original, high-impact contributions in high-frequency power conversion technology that have led to its use in telecommunications, space, computer design, induction melting and renewable energy industries. He is the named inventor of more than 100 patents and the founder of SPARQ and CHiL Semiconductor, the latter of which was a digital power controller company that was acquired by International Rectifier.

In addition to being a world-authority in his field, Dr. Jain has mentored over 100 research trainees. His contributions towards undergraduate education have been recognized by Queen's University with the Electrical and Computer Engineering Professor of the Year Award (2017) and the Electrical and Computer Engineering Teaching Award (2014-2015).

Dr. Jain has been recognized with numerous awards and honours for his innovative research. He received the 2021 IEEE Medal in Power Engineering for contributions to the theory and practice of high-frequency power-conversion systems - the highest award in his field. He also received the 2017 IEEE Canada Electric Power Medal, the 2011 IEEE William E. Newell Technical Field Award in Power Electronics, and the 2004 Engineering Medal from the Professional Engineers of Ontario. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, a Fellow of the IEEE, a Fellow of the Engineering Institute of Canada and a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering.

SPARQ designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. SPARQ has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings.

