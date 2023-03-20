

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as a takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS and the combined efforts of major central banks to avert a liquidity crisis failed to cheer investors.



The U.S. Federal Reserve announced that it would increase the frequency of dollar swap line operations with the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada and the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity conditions.



Investors digested the merger agreement between UBS and Credit Suisse in an attempt to secure financial stability.



Traders also looked ahead to Wednesday's US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, expecting the Fed to raise interest rate by 25 basis points.



CME Group's FedWatch tool currently indicates a 43.2 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged and a 56.8 percent chance of a 25 basis point rate hike.



The yen appreciated to near a 6-week high of 130.53 against the greenback and a 2-month high of 140.22 against the franc, from its early lows of 132.65 and 143.17, respectively. The yen may find resistance around 127.00 against the greenback and 137.00 against the franc.



The yen firmed to near 2-month highs of 138.82 against the euro and 95.02 against the loonie, off its early lows of 141.74 and 96.87, respectively. The currency is seen finding resistance around 135.5 against the euro and 92.00 against the loonie.



The yen climbed to a 3-month high of 87.12 against the aussie and a 4-day high of 81.47 against the kiwi, up from its prior lows of 89.23 and 83.27, respectively. Next immediate resistance for the currency is seen around 85.00 against the aussie and 80.00 against the kiwi.



The yen was up against the pound, at a 4-day high of 158.95. On the upside, 157.00 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



