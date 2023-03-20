Anzeige
20.03.2023 | 12:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Gubra A/S

Gubra A/S has applied for admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The first day of trading in, and official listing of, the shares is
expected to be 30 March 2023. The admission to trading and official listing is
conditional upon that Gubra A/S, inter alia, obtains a sufficient distribution
of shares. 



Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates

Pursuant section "Terms and conditions of the Offering - Withdrawal of the
Offering" in the prospectus published by Gubra A/S, the Underwriting Agreements
includes provisions according to which the Offering can be withdrawn until
completion of the Offering. Therefore, trading in Temporary Purchase
Certificates is conditional, which means that trading opens before all
conditions have been met by the company. Trading will be suspended if the
offering is not completed. 



Gubra A/S is to publish an announcement no later than 3 April 2023 confirming
that the offering will be completed and hence no longer is a risk that the
offering will be withdrawn. After this the company will be unconditionally
admitted to trading and official listing. 



The result of the Offering is expected to be published no later than 30 March
2023 at 7:30 a.m. 



The Offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates

Shares from the Offering are expected to be admitted to trading as Temporary
Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0062266557) no later than 30 March
2023 after the result of the Offering has been published. The number of
Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the total number of shares in the
Offering. That is partly new shares offered by the company, existing shares in
Gubra A/S, incl. overallotment shares made available by the Founders of the
company. 



After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares with the
Danish Business Authority, the total share capital will be admitted to trading
and official listing in the permanent ISIN. Prior to this, Nasdaq will publish
an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq
systems. 



The Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems
with the following data: 



Temporary ISIN:               DK0062266557      
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                    Gubra TEMP       
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of temporary purchase certificates: Up to 16,349,703shares 
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                 DKK 1          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                  Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 GUBRA TEMP       
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                287995         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no             CPH Equities CCP /183  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code                  XCSE          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:                Yes           
--------------------------------------------------------------------



Data about Gubra A/S

Full name of the company: Gubra A/S
------------------------------------
Company registration no.  30514041 
------------------------------------
Symbol of the company:   GUBRA  
------------------------------------





Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector   
--------------------------------
20 Health Care 2010 Health Care
--------------------------------





For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
