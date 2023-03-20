Anzeige
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
WKN: A1CT6Y ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Ticker-Symbol: 49S 
Tradegate
17.03.23
09:59 Uhr
1,300 Euro
+0,070
+5,69 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1901,25013:17
1,2001,24013:16
20.03.2023 | 13:01
Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* 20-March-2023 / 11:30 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or the 'Company')

20 March 2023

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) and persons closely associated with them (PCA)

On 14 March 2023, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan (SIP). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each (Ordinary Shares), using deductions from salary in each calendar month (Partnership Shares), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares (Matching Shares).

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP1.194 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below. 

Name / position of PDMR          Number of Partnership Shares Number of Matching Shares 
Silvana Bonello - Chief Operating Officer 126             12 
Shaun Wills - Chief Financial Officer   126             12

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 15 March 2023.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
                                  1.Silvana Bonello 
a)      Name                         2.Shaun Wills 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                  1.Chief Operating Officer 
a)      Position/status                    2.Chief Financial Officer 
 
                                  Initial Notification 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                  Superdry Plc 
a)      Name 
 
                                  213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                  Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                  ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
                                  Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching 
                                  Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the 
b)      Nature of the transaction               Superdry Share Incentive Plan. 
 
                                  Price             Volume 
                                  1.GBP1.194+nil          1.126+12 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                  2.GBP1.194+nil          2.126+12 
 
                                  Price             Volume 
       Aggregated information                1.GBP150.44           1.138 
d) 
                                  2.GBP150.44           2.138 
 
                                  14 March 2023 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                  London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
For further information: 
 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

ISIN:     GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SDRY 
LEI Code:   213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.: 231170 
EQS News ID:  1586965 
 
