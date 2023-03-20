Equity Multiple Inc: EquityMultiple Named One of the Best Hybrid Workplaces in the U.S.

The fintech firm that streamlines wealth-building and real estate investing for accredited investors provides the best of both worlds for employees as it adapts to a changing work environment.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / EquityMultiple, an innovative real estate investing platform for self-directed investors, was named one of the top 100 hybrid workplaces by BuiltIn for providing flexible remote work opportunities and a collaborative office setting.

"EquityMultiple strives to not only be an innovator in the investing space but also innovate and adapt to the changing needs of the workforce," said EquityMultiple CEO Charles Clinton. "I am proud of how we, as a company, have improved our work environment post-COVID, giving our employees freedom to be productive in both their professional and personal lives."

BuiltIn's Best Places to Work program leverages its algorithm to analyze employer data to determine the best places to work in the U.S. BuiltIn noted each of the companies listed is offering the kind of work and benefits hybrid job seekers are looking for.

"I've been impressed with the long-term goal-setting transparency and empathy from the leadership team," said Kaitlin Hubert, Associate Director of Lifecycle Marketing. "Being here has been a breath of fresh air. The teams I get to work with are incredibly efficient, balanced and encouraged to think outside the box."

One of the biggest perks EquityMultiple offers is unlimited PTO. Among the other benefits, EquityMultiple offers generous parental leave, diverse hiring practices, health benefits, commuter benefits, fitness subsidies, and stipends for home offices. Employees spend on average two days per week in office.

EquityMultiple's mission is to broaden access to alternative assets, and to build investor wealth through streamlined access and diverse real estate investments. Through its investing platform, EquityMultiple's investors have participated in more than $4 billion in commercial real estate.

The firm pairs innovative technology with real estate experience and industry-leading investor services to offer an exceptional investing experience.

