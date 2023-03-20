CRH PLC: CRH Announces Non-Executive Board Appointment

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / CRH plc (LSE:CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE:CRH), the global leader in building materials solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Ms. Christina Verchere as a non-executive Director, with effect from 20 March 2023.

Ms. Verchere (51), a dual British and United States citizen, is Chief Executive Officer of OMV Petrom S.A. (OMVP), a position she has held since 2018. OMVP is the largest integrated energy company in Southern and Eastern Europe and is active across the energy value chain from oil and gas production to power generation and supply. Prior to joining OMVP, Ms. Verchere spent over 20 years working with BP plc, a leading multinational oil and gas company, where she held a variety of senior leadership positions in the UK, the US, Canada and Indonesia, including Regional President, Asia Pacific and Regional President, Canada.

Ms. Verchere holds a Master's Degree in Economics Science from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Richie Boucher, Chairman of CRH, said: "We are delighted that Christina has joined the Board. Her extensive operational experience within capital-intensive businesses in the geographic markets in which CRH operates, including Eastern Europe and North America, and her knowledge in the areas of energy transition and climate change will enhance the skills and expertise of the Board as we continue to execute our strategy and drive shareholder value."

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and in Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

