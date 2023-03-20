Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 22, 2023.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Thermal Energy International's CEO William Crossland in real time.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation from 12:35 pm to 1:05 pm Eastern time at the Emerging Growth Conference. Please register using the link below to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released: Emerging Growth Conference 52 - 1595544 (webcasts.com).

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About Thermal Energy International Inc.



Thermal Energy International Inc., ranked as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2020, and 2019, is an established global supplier of proprietary, proven energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to the industrial and institutional sectors. We save our customers money and improve their bottom line by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Our customers include many Fortune 500 and other leading multinational companies across a wide range of industry sectors.



Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm, and by providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, we can deliver unique turn-key energy and carbon emission reduction projects with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.



Thermal Energy's proprietary products include GEM - Steam Traps, FLU-ACE® - Direct contact condensing heat recovery, HEATSPONGE - Indirect contact condensing heat recovery systems, and DRY-REX - Low-temperature biomass drying systems.



Thermal Energy has engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, Italy, and China. TEI's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., under the symbol TMGEF.



For more information, visit our website at www.thermalenergy.com, our investor website at investors-thermalenergy.com, or follow us on Twitter @GoThermalEnergy.

