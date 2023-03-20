King Street Capital Management: King Street Opens Dubai Office

DUBAI, UAE, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street" or "the Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm, has established an office in Dubai, expanding its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.





King Street has hired Reda Zebdi as Managing Director to work with executive leadership and lead its MENA operations. Mr. Zebdi joins King Street after 11 years at BlackRock, where he most recently served as Head of Institutional Clients, Middle East. King Street is in the process of obtaining local approvals to commence regulated activities.

"We are excited to expand our operations in this economically important region, which allows us to deepen our long-standing relationships there and emphasizes our commitment to delivering high-quality returns and client services for our partners," said Brian Higgins, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of King Street.

The expansion enhances King Street's global platform, joining international locations in London, Singapore and Tokyo, and comes at a time of continued growth for the Firm.

About King Street Capital Management

King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages approximately $22 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify misunderstood and complex investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.KingStreet.com.

Follow King Street on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners for King Street

pro-kingstreet@prosek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834844/King_Street_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/king-street-opens-dubai-office-301775048.html