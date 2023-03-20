Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5SS ISIN: BMG889121031 Ticker-Symbol: 0RP 
Frankfurt
20.03.23
08:02 Uhr
0,600 Euro
+0,095
+18,81 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5800,61513:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2023 | 13:10
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.: Tiziana Life Sciences Announces Purchase of Common Shares by Chairman and Acting CEO

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company enabling breakthrough immunotherapies via novel routes of drug delivery, today announces that it has been notified that Gabriele Cerrone, its Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, purchased 45,000 common shares at $0.66 per share, bringing his total holding to 38,685,737 common shares.

About Foralumab
Activated T cells play an important role in the inflammatory process. Foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb), binds to the T cell receptor, dampens inflammation by modulating T cell function, thereby suppressing effector features in multiple immune cell subsets, an effect demonstrated in patients with COVID and with multiple sclerosis, as well as in healthy normal subjects. Intranasal foralumab Phase 2 trials are expected to start in Q3 2023 in patients with non-active SPMS. Immunomodulation by nasal anti-CD3 mAb represents a novel avenue for treatment of inflammatory human diseases.1

About Tiziana Life Sciences
Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative nasal, oral and inhalation approaches in development have the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For further inquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd
Paul Spencer, Business Development and Investor Relations
+44

Investors:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646.970.4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

______________________________

1https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2220272120


Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.