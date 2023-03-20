Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1WT ISIN: CA65344H1001 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Berlin
23.09.22
08:23 Uhr
0,023 Euro
-0,002
-8,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXERA ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXERA ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2023 | 13:50
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Energy Signs Letter of Intent with Lender to Convert All Outstanding Loans to Royalty Structure

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture:NGY) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that the Company, and the Company's sole private lender ("Lender"), have signed a letter of intent whereby all outstanding loans, totalling $13,961,222, will be converted to a sliding scale gross overriding royalty ("GORR"). Additionally, the GORR will be capped at a maximum of $10,000,000.

The GORR will be commodity price sensitive and paid out over time on the gross proceeds from the Company's oil and gas revenue. Final terms of the GORR structure will be released upon execution of the definitive agreement, expected to be completed shortly. The Lender is extremely supportive, and the new GORR agreement will offer Nexera opportunities to see revenue and earnings growth without being subject to loans with default provisions that impede the Company's ability to grow.

Shelby Beattie, CEO of Nexera commented, "We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with our Lender as this is transformational for the Company. Converting the loans to a GORR will clean up our balance sheet and allow us the ability to rapidly grow the Company with each new well that we drill. I want to thank the Lender for their support in seeing our vision to build Nexera over the next several years as we take advantage of higher oil prices and a bullish outlook in the sector."

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc.
Shelby D. Beattie, President
(403) 262-6000
info@nexeraenergy.com
www.nexeraenergy.com

Investor Cubed Inc.
Neil Simon, CEO
647-258-3310
nsimon@investor3.ca
www.investor3.ca

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. The Company also owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nexera Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744592/Nexera-Energy-Signs-Letter-of-Intent-with-Lender-to-Convert-All-Outstanding-Loans-to-Royalty-Structure

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.