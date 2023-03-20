Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") provides notice of changes to its Board of Directors.

Sixty North announces the appointment of Mr. Tom MacNeill, CPA, CGA, CFA to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. MacNeill is an experienced financer and manager of various mining and resource ventures having held positions as a director or executive officer of Claude Resources, Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., 49 North Resources Inc., Royal Helium, FNR Energy Inc., FNR Energy II Inc., FNR Energy III Inc. As part of a multi-generational mining family, Mr. MacNeill's 35 years of experience encompass all aspects of exploration, project development and finance. Notable corporate development achievements in the sector include the early stage financing/development of Athabasca Potash (all cash sale to BHP), Rallymont Energy (all cash sale to Husky Energy), Copper Canyon Resources (acquired by Novagold) and Prairie Hunter Energy (acquired by Renegade Energy). These and many other successful ventures, combined with Mr. MacNeill's experience as an Investment Advisor with a major brokerage house, and as the CFO of Pacific Western Trust (now Schedule 1 Canadian Chartered Bank Versabank) make Tom uniquely qualified in the space within which Sixty North Gold operates. Tom is also a director of Norse Gold Corp., a company developing the historic Viking Yellowknife Mine 25 km north of the Mon Property and adjoining Gold Mining Inc.'s Ormsby Zone.

Dr. Dave Webb, Director, President & CEO of the Company reports "We are excited for the experience and vision Tom brings to the company. His history of finding, developing, operating and selling resource ventures in Canada will assist Sixty North Gold to execute on their vision. Our plan to restart the high-grade gold mine and mill within the Yellowknife Gold Belt is an aggressive plan that has been done hundreds of times in the past in other ventures."

Mr. John Campbell, a founder of Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd., has stepped down as Director and Chairman of the Board, but will remain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Dr. Webb states, "Under John's direction the Company identified the potential of the Mon Property and raised over $8 million to earn a 100% ownership of this permitted mine, and to initiate mining on the high-grade A-Zone. The Company thanks John for his vision and direction and wishes him well in his other activities."

The Company is developing mining operations for gold on the Mon Gold Property, 45 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 m below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold. The North Ramp has been reopened and has been extended to within 60 m of the target portion of the vein. The Company plans to extend the ramp to some high-grade historic holes beneath the previously mined stopes. The vein will be cross-cut and raises developed within the vein to extract and stockpile the vein material on surface. Upon confirmation of the grade and tonnage later this year, a permitted mill will be brought in to process this and ongoing mined material.

The Mon Gold Property mining leases and mineral claims are located 45 km north of the City of Yellowknife, NWT.

