EY announces alliance with Unqork to support clients to build, deploy and manage software with more flexibility

Unified codeless platform for complex, regulated and secure environments at a lower total cost of ownership for enterprise-grade applications

Helps enable faster innovation, accelerate speed-to-market and business agility to drive operational efficiency with less technical debt

Visually builds and controls complex application logic using templates and workflows

LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between Unqork, the leading Codeless as a Service platform, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), to help organizations address the challenges of traditional code-based software development.





The EY-Unqork Alliance leverages Unqork's enterprise-grade, codeless application development platform to support digital transformation. It is an enterprise platform that brings the entire application development stack within a single system and is secure, compliant, future-proof and easy-to-use. This supports time-to-market and eliminates legacy code at a lower cost than traditional platforms. With Unqork's codeless architecture, organizations can focus more on achieving their goals and addressing business challenges rather than the complexities of managing software.

The Alliance combines the business insight of EY US with Unqork's technical skills to help organizations replace, enhance and extend core operations systems, as well as modernize legacy systems. With a team dedicated to Unqork, EY US can help provide technology strategy through institutional knowledge, industry experience, configuration and testing support, as well as engagement management and oversight.

Together, the EY-Unqork Alliance offers a suite of methods, assets, accelerators and test automation that reduces delivery risk, creates efficiencies and increases speed-to-market.

Lars Tandrup, EY-Unqork Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"Having an established alliance with Unqork strengthens the ability of EY US to help clients resolve challenges in application building, digitalization and operational efficiency. Unqork's visual development platform, coupled with the EY US team's Unqork configuration experience, helps enable faster innovation and increases business agility."

Rabih Ramadi, Chief Revenue Officer, Unqork, says:

"The strategic alliance with EY US is focused on providing innovative and market-defining technology solutions to industry leaders. Combining the deep industry and technology knowledge of EY US with Unqork's codeless platform enables corporations to drastically accelerate their digital transformation initiatives while delivering significant returns in revenue growth, business agility and cost optimization."

For more information, visit ey.com/alliances.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About Unqork

Unqork is the leading Codeless as a Service platform that helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the codeless architecture standard - the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721690/EY_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ey-announces-alliance-with-unqork-to-support-clients-to-build-deploy-and-manage-software-with-more-flexibility-301775186.html