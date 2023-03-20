KX announces general availability of kdb Insights Enterprise on Microsoft Azure

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing a significant milestone for its strategic partnership with Microsoft, KX today announces the general availability of kdb Insights Enterprise on Microsoft Azure, an enterprise-ready, real-time analytics engine with the world's fastest time-series database (kdb) at its core, running natively on Azure.





It represents the industry-first Data Timehouse, a new class of data and AI management platform designed for temporal data generated by digital transformation. It provides data scientists and application developers with precision access to temporal data on real-time and massive historical datasets with the Azure native tools they use today.

Engineered by KX, kdb Insights Enterprise on Microsoft Azure enables businesses to transform into real-time intelligent enterprises, with preview customers reporting up to 100x the performance at one tenth of the cost of competing solutions.

KX has developed a go-to-market strategy to target those businesses where the processing and analysis of time series and machine data is a critical business requirement. Customers also benefit from being able to use their Azure Consumption Credits, simplifying adoption, billing and payment.

Also announced today is the first customer win for the new service, with Syneos Health signing a multi-year subscription contract to leverage the power of kdb Insights Enterprise on Microsoft Azure to significantly reduce the time it takes to execute clinical trials and discover new drug treatments. The agreement with Syneos Health will see KX deployed across a variety of use cases - including disease modelling for virtual clinical trials and patient journey mapping - to enable Syneos Health to drive greater value from faster clinical trials, increase the likelihood of successful trials and bring new drugs to market faster.

Ashok Reddy, KX CEO, commented: "The launch of kdb Insights Enterprise on Microsoft Azure as a first party service is a watershed moment for KX. Representing the industry's first Data Timehouse, it enriches data warehouse and lakehouse technologies and gives customers access to the power and performance of kdb with all the benefits of the Azure platform. It enables companies in all sectors to accelerate their AI and ML analytics workloads, putting data driven decision science at the very heart of their business for enhanced operational and commercial outcomes. We continue to see enormous opportunity for our strategic partnership with Microsoft, helping to underpin our growth expectations."

Larry Pickett, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Syneos Health said: "Our collaboration with KX and Azure has been instrumental in helping further advance our technology and data capabilities with the goal of accelerating development of new therapies for patients. Together, we are working to use the power of data analytics and AI to unblock data access and compute challenges, to compress both timeframes and costs. We're thrilled to take our work to the next level and deliver even stronger results for customers with kdb Insights Enterprise on Azure."

Corey Sanders, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Cloud for Industry said: "In partnership with KX, we're excited to launch one of the industry's first data timehouse on the Azure platform. While in preview, we have already seen impressive results for customers in capital markets, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy. We look forward to working with KX to help businesses achieve transformative growth with kdb Insights Enterprise on Azure."

About KX

Our mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, our Data Timehouse software is trusted by the world's top investment banks and hedge funds, and leading companies in the life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing industries.

At the heart of our technology is the kdb time series database and analytics engine, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. It can process and analyze time series and historical data at unmatched speed and scale, empowering developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.

Ultimately, our technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster decision making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers.

KX operates from more than 15 offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information visit www.kx.com or contact: pr@kx.com

