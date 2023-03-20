Oatly AB: Oatly Partners with McDonald's to Bring Oatly Barista to All McCafé Locations Across Austria

MALMÖ, Sweden, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)("Oatly" or the "Company"), the world's original and largest oat drink company, and McDonald's Austria, today announced a new partnership to bring Oatly Barista Edition to all McDonald's McCafé® locations in Austria.



Starting this month, Oatly Barista is the first oat drink product ever to be made available to McCafé locations across Austria, where coffee specialities and seasonal beverage highlights are served daily. The partnership is expected to further support Oatly's mission to convert new consumers from dairy to plant-based.

"We have noticed an increased demand for oat-based dairy alternatives among our guests and responded to that. With addition of Oatly Barista, we can now cater a delicious alternative to the growing number of our guests who prefer oat-based drinks at our McCafé, and at the same time we offer our guests a maximum taste experience," says Tanja Wallner, Marketing Professional McCafé & Breakfast at McDonald's Austria.

Oatly Barista Edition is a delicious, allergen-friendly milk alternative that has the same creamy taste, frothy feel, and functionality as traditional dairy, and in general, is better for the climate compared to cow's milk.

"We're excited to partner with McDonald's Austria and commend their commitment to providing their guests with great-tasting drink options that are better for the planet," says Roland Griesebner, Country Manager Austria at Oatly. "For Oatly, our partnership with McDonald's Austria allows us to introduce our best-selling product to a wider audience."

About Oatly

We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

About McDonald's Austria

McDonald's Austria currently operates 200 restaurants and employs 9,600 people from 92 nations. More than 90% of the restaurants are operated by 39 franchise holders, most of whom are family businesses employing around 50 people per restaurant. Taxes on all profits are paid in Austria, as are the profits of McDonald's Austria itself. In addition to paying over €200 million in federal taxes and duties every year, McDonald's Austria and its franchise holders invest between €30 million and €50 million annually in employees, restaurants and the guests' dining experience. With an annual gross value added of more than €600 million, the system catering market leader has the same economic significance for Austria as the European Football Championship in 2008. Each McDonald's restaurant in Austria creates an average value-added effect of about €2.5 million. The national market leader in system catering takes its social, environmental and economic responsibility seriously and, as the largest restaurant partner for Austria's agricultural sector, sources around 70% of the ingredients used in the entire product range from within Austria. Specific targets are also being pursued in the field of environmental protection and recycling: In addition to the continuous reduction of CO2 emissions, the waste at every McDonald's restaurant in Austria is collected and separated and over 90% is recycled. New packaging solutions will further increase the share of guest packaging made of paper and cardboard from currently 91% this year. By 2025, 100% of all guest packaging will come from renewable, recycled or certified sources. Further information on what has been achieved so far and the goals for 2025 can be found at https://www.mcdonalds.at/care.

