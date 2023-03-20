HAPPINESS FOR ALL, DEMOCRACY is the official 2023 International Day of Happiness theme announced today by HappinessDay.org, the campaign arm of UNIDOHappiness, the official home and secretariat of the United Nations International Day of Happiness, a program of the United Nations New World Order Project launched in 2006.

HAPPINESS FOR ALL, DEMOCRACY commemorates the eleventh United Nations International Day of Happiness, a global day that was uniquely endowed and established with worldwide democratic unity, legitimacy, and credibility of the unanimous vote to adopt UN resolution 66 28: International Day of Happiness by consensus of all 193 UN Member states on July 17th, 2012.

"HAPPINESS FOR ALL, DEMOCRACY celebrates the extraordinary, astonishing, odds-defying, and miraculous, multi millennia shared accomplishments of the now more than eight billion strong global human family, since our ancestors first walked the earth approximately 300,000 to 5 million years ago, thereby launching the first chapter in the great story of all of us," said United Nations International Day of Happiness Founder Jayme Illien.

"HAPPINESS FOR ALL, DEMOCRACY honors and solemnizes our collective achievement of a widely accepted system of global democratic government, manifested in, and represented by, the success of the United Nations, the United Nations Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the United Nations system, and associated organs, bodies, and other entities, as well as, UN resolutions 65 309 Happiness: A Holistic Approach To Development, UN 66 281: International Day of Happiness, and the outcomes of the First High Level Meeting on Happiness and Wellbeing: Defining A New Economic Paradigm.

And yet HAPPINESS FOR ALL DEMOCRACY is a reminder that while democracy is thriving more than ever before, democracy is also facing its greatest existential threat since the creation of the United Nations. There is no greater example of the test of democracy today as a form of national and global government than the challenges presented by the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led to our 2022 Happiness Day theme 'HAPPINESS FOR ALL, UKRAINE' a call for global action and unity to stand with Ukraine, and by definition, to stand for the success of freedom and democracy for all worldwide, as well as the happiness and wellbeing of all humanity.

HAPPINESS FOR ALL, DEMOCRACY is a clarion call to action to current and future generations of the global human family to carry forth the great global endeavors our forebears bestow, the defense, preservation, and advancement of democracy, and global unity in confronting the complex interrelated polycrises, challenges, and opportunities before the people and citizens of earth such as ending poverty, hunger and food insecurity, inequality, racial, religious, and gender discrimination, climate change, war and conflict, and advancing and the achieving of world peace, the global goals for sustainable development and, the happiness, wellbeing, and the freedom of all humanity of all life on earth."- Illien added.

HappinessDay.org, UNIDOHappiness and UNNWO, are calling on all members of the global human family to celebrate and advance HAPPINESS FOR ALL, DEMOCRACY, by taking the annual 10 steps to global happiness, ten easy steps any individual, organization, or country, can take today and every day to celebrate the International Day Of Happiness and World Happiness Week, and thereby advance the happiness, wellbeing, and freedom of all life on earth.

