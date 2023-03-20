Anzeige
Montag, 20.03.2023
Aktie der Woche! Pennystock mit "Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft"-News!
WKN: A1XEVQ ISIN: US52634T2006 
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

DJ Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT) Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting 20-March-2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 20 March 2023

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

St. Petersburg, Russia, 20 March: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 21 March 2023.

The agenda of the meeting: 1. Approval of transactions of LLC Lenta.

For further information, please contact: 

Lenta            Lenta 
Tatyana Vlasova       Mariya Filippova 
Head of Investor Relations Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs 
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 31 December 2022, operated 259 hypermarkets and 561 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.79 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2022 Revenues were RUB 537 billion (approximately USD 7.6 billion).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US52634T2006, US52634T1016 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     LNTA;LENT 
LEI Code:   213800OMCE8QATH73N15 
Sequence No.: 231165 
News ID:    1586899 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1586899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
